SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pregnant woman is recovering after she and her 6-year-old were shot in their car. It happened Sunday night near 77th and Marin Avenue. Sacramento Police are now investigating what led up to the shooting.

“It was like a shocking moment,” said Julie Muñoz, the mother of two who was driving to her South Sacramento home.

Muñoz is five months pregnant and now struggling to walk after being shot in the back.

The 23-year-old was in her car Sunday night along with her husband and children. She was driving on Redding Avenue near Hiram Johnson High School when she noticed a car in her rearview mirror. She told CBS 13 the car was driving quickly and trying to speed around her.

She took a left on 14th Avenue, a right on 73rd Street and parked her car near the corner.

“I pulled over to the side and let it drive past us,” she explained.

She continued driving on 73rd Street and made a left on 17th Avenue.

“Then I noticed that the car made a U-turn and that it was speeding again behind me!” she said.

Panicked, Muñoz turned onto 77th Street and then she heard the gunshots.

“One of them hit me and I tried to get my kids safe home as fast as I can,” Muñoz said.

She felt a bullet pierce her in the back. Her 6-year-old son Angelo was shot in the stomach.

The frightened mother then raced 5 blocks home to Lacam Circle and, according to police, she called 911herself.

She noticed the driver was a man but said she didn’t get a good look at his face.

“I have no idea who was it,” she told CBS13. “I just feel like it was a random person.”

As police continue to investigate, Muñoz is focused on recovering.

“It’s really painful, the bullet is still inside of my back,” she said.

Her doctors say the bullet is now in two pieces, lodged near her spine and too risky to remove before she gives birth. But the good news is the baby is unharmed and doing just fine.

“When I was on my way to the hospital, I was expecting to hear the worst but thank God everything was good,” she said.

Muñoz said her son Angelo is doing well and should be discharged on Tuesday. If you have any information, you should call Sacramento Police Department.