SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Are you looking for a way to entertain the family in Sacramento this summer on the cheap?

Regal Cinema’s $1 Summer Movie Express is back. Select locations are showing movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and tickets are just $1 per person. The movies aren’t new releases, but they’re kid- and family-friendly favorites. Enjoy them again in air-conditioned comfort.

Here’s the full list of movies you can see. Theaters are offering two each week:

“Hop”

“Max”

“The Iron Giant”

“Curious George”

“Despicable Me”

“Ice Age: Collision Course”

“Storks”

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

“Despicable Me 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The Lego Movie”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks”

“Sing”

“The Peanuts Movie”

“The LEGO Ninjago Movie”

“Ferdinand”

“The Secret Life of Pets”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”

“The Lego Batman Movie”

“Trolls”

“Minions”

“The Boss Baby”

“Paddington 2”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

“Despicable Me 3”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

Participating locations include:

Regal Natomas Marketplace Stadium 16 & RPX

3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento

3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento UA Arden Fair 6

1739 Arden Way, Sacramento

1739 Arden Way, Sacramento Regal Davis Stadium 5

420 G Street, Davis

For details, visit Regal Cinemas website.