Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Are you looking for a way to entertain the family in Sacramento this summer on the cheap?
Regal Cinema’s $1 Summer Movie Express is back. Select locations are showing movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and tickets are just $1 per person. The movies aren’t new releases, but they’re kid- and family-friendly favorites. Enjoy them again in air-conditioned comfort.
Here’s the full list of movies you can see. Theaters are offering two each week:
- “Hop”
- “Max”
- “The Iron Giant”
- “Curious George”
- “Despicable Me”
- “Ice Age: Collision Course”
- “Storks”
- “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”
- “Despicable Me 2”
- “How to Train Your Dragon 2”
- “The Lego Movie”
- “Alvin and the Chipmunks”
- “Sing”
- “The Peanuts Movie”
- “The LEGO Ninjago Movie”
- “Ferdinand”
- “The Secret Life of Pets”
- “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”
- “The Lego Batman Movie”
- “Trolls”
- “Minions”
- “The Boss Baby”
- “Paddington 2”
- “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
- “Despicable Me 3”
- “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”
- “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”
- “Kung Fu Panda 3”
Participating locations include:
- Regal Natomas Marketplace Stadium 16 & RPX
3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento
- UA Arden Fair 6
1739 Arden Way, Sacramento
- Regal Davis Stadium 5
420 G Street, Davis
For details, visit Regal Cinemas website.