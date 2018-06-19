  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PM48 Hours: NCIS
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Movies, Regal Cinemas, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Are you looking for a way to entertain the family in Sacramento this summer on the cheap?

Regal Cinema’s $1 Summer Movie Express is back. Select locations are showing movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and tickets are just $1 per person. The movies aren’t new releases, but they’re kid- and family-friendly favorites. Enjoy them again in air-conditioned comfort.

Here’s the full list of movies you can see. Theaters are offering two each week:

  • “Hop”
  • “Max”
  • “The Iron Giant”
  • “Curious George”
  • “Despicable Me”
  • “Ice Age: Collision Course”
  • “Storks”
  • “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”
  • “Despicable Me 2”
  • “How to Train Your Dragon 2”
  • “The Lego Movie”
  • “Alvin and the Chipmunks”
  • “Sing”
  • “The Peanuts Movie”
  • “The LEGO Ninjago Movie”
  • “Ferdinand”
  • “The Secret Life of Pets”
  • “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”
  • “The Lego Batman Movie”
  • “Trolls”
  • “Minions”
  • “The Boss Baby”
  • “Paddington 2”
  • “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
  • “Despicable Me 3”
  • “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”
  • “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”
  • “Kung Fu Panda 3”

Participating locations include:

  • Regal Natomas Marketplace Stadium 16 & RPX
    3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento
  • UA Arden Fair 6
    1739 Arden Way, Sacramento
  • Regal Davis Stadium 5
    420 G Street, Davis

For details, visit Regal Cinemas website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s