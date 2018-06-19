  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Montana, Stockton

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who was killed when she was apparently hit by a vehicle in western Montana.

The Missoulian reports 22-year-old Rebecca Romero, originally from Stockton, California, was found dead in Missoula’s Westside neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police say 26-year-old Daniel Grady was arrested hours later at an apartment building. A SWAT team was used to arrest Grady because of his use of weapons in a prior case and because he has expressed his dislike of law enforcement.

He is being held on suspicion of negligent homicide and failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident. Booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney.

Romero had just graduated from the University of Montana.

