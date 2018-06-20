MODESTO (CBS13) — A program in Stanislaus County is helping prepare the next generation of blue-collar workers.

Industry experts are now forecasting an increase in the demand for well-qualified and skilled people to fill jobs in manufacturing, construction, and maintenance.

The training center is not only giving people the opportunity to fill well-paying jobs, but it’s also helping the business community which is struggling to find well-trained workers.

Inside the Volt Institute, adult students are learning a new set of skills. From electricity and general maintenance to production assembly.

“I’ve never welded before so, the first time putting my hand on the welder it was like ‘oh snap there is a spark right there,’ but you remember you have all this protective gear on, relax you will be alright,” said student Cameron Jones.

After the Marine Corps, Jones picked up a job at a shoe business at the Vintage Faire Mall. He joined the program to take advantage of different opportunities available in the community.

“Especially, around here in the valley, in the Stanislaus area, there is a bunch of maintenance stuff, there is a bunch of good careers from the wine industry to the paper to glass, there is a bunch of stuff you can get into,” said Jones.

The Volt Institute opened last fall. It was created after companies began struggling to find skilled maintenance mechanics and electricians to fill positions.

“Manufacturing is coming back in the united states and we have a lot of positions that are opening with this recent upsurge in the economy, but then we also have these baby boomers and these guys and gals are going to retire in the next couple of years and those jobs need to be replaced,” said David White, CEO, Opportunity Stanislaus.

The trade school is located here inside the Stanislaus County Office of Education where administrators say students are job-ready in just eight weeks.

“It’s a win, win. We have students now with the skills needed for these jobs, and we have these vacancies now that will be filled because we are providing that skilled workforce that is so needed here,” said Scott Kuykendall, assistant superintendent.

There are thirty students enrolled in the institute’s first class. Graduation is set for next week – and most have already landed jobs.