KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) – Video shows a brawl that broke out between parents and fans of two North Carolina girls softball teams at a Tennessee park.

The Kingsport Times-News reports the fight happened Saturday in Kingsport during a 12-and-under tournament sponsored by USA Softball.

(Photo Credit: Bryan Sayers/Facebook)

Todd McLemore with Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department says a verbal confrontation between two sets of spectators escalated into a chaotic brawl after someone got pushed.

A video shows more than a half-dozen fans tackling each other to the ground amid a flurry of punches and kicks.

No injuries were reported, and no one was arrested, but both teams – the East Wilkes Cardinals and the Blue Ridge Explosion – were disqualified from the tournament.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]

