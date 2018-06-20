  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David and Louise Turpin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

David and Louise Turpin are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

A judge is set to hear testimony from law enforcement officers and consider whether there is sufficient evidence for the Turpins to stand trial.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, torture and other charges in a case that drew international attention after their 17-year-old daughter escaped the family’s Perris, California, home in January and called 911.

Neighbors said they rarely saw the couple’s children, who range in age from 2 to 29. Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children’s growth was stunted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s