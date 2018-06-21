  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:immigration, U.S. Border Patrol

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona say they’ve rescued a 6-year-old Costa Rican boy who was abandoned by a smuggler in the desert.

Ajo Station agents say they found the boy Tuesday just north of the Mexico border.

He told agents he was on his way to see his parents in the United States and the smuggler told him the Border Patrol would pick him up.

Border Patrol officials say the boy was left without provisions but was in good condition and transported to a Tucson center for further processing.

The name of the boy wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s