SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gorilla known around the world for her skill with sign language has died.

Koko died on Tuesday at the age of 46.

Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo in 1971. Dr. Francine Patterson taught her sign language from a young age.

The Gorilla Foundation, which was home to Koko for decades, announced her death on Wednesday.

Condolences can be sent to kokolove@koko.org