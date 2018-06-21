  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Placer County, roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Budget cuts have killed a Fourth of July tradition at the Placer County Fairgrounds.

According to a post from the Roseville Police Department, the city will not be having its fireworks show this year. Budget reductions adopted last year are being cited as the reason the show had to be canceled.

Roseville’s Fourth of July celebrations in downtown will go on, with the parade scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Fireworks shows in nearby Rocklin, Carmichael, Lincoln and other cities are still planned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s