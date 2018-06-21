ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Budget cuts have killed a Fourth of July tradition at the Placer County Fairgrounds.

According to a post from the Roseville Police Department, the city will not be having its fireworks show this year. Budget reductions adopted last year are being cited as the reason the show had to be canceled.

Roseville’s Fourth of July celebrations in downtown will go on, with the parade scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Fireworks shows in nearby Rocklin, Carmichael, Lincoln and other cities are still planned.