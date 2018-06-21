TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are crediting an alert man with saving a 74-year-old woman who fell into creek.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Twain Harte Ditch.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, the woman named Linda was walking her dog near the water when she was tugged toward the creek. She soon slipped and fell into the creek.

A man named Tom was eating his lunch nearby. He heard cries for help and jumped into the water.

With the help of one the woman’s friends, Linda was pulled back onto the bank. Tom continued to care for the woman until she could breathe on her own.

Medics soon arrived, but Tom stayed with Linda to make sure she would be OK.

Linda was later taken by ambulance to the Adventist Health hospital in Sonora.

Authorities don’t know how long Linda was under the water, but the sheriff’s office reports she is doing OK and continuing to recover.