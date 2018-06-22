SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California is taking steps to make sure women and minorities are equally represented and paid in state agencies.

Assembly Bill 1916 would require the state Department of Human Resources to evaluate all agencies and positions and generate a report every two years, starting December 13, 2019 until January 1, 2030.

Agencies found to have a discrepancy would need to come up with a specific plan to recruit, attract, and retain both women and minorities into positions where they are underrepresented. That plan would need to include a detailed timeline for meeting the goal.

AB 1916 passed the Assembly at the end of May.

A different Senate Bill (1284) could soon force California businesses to submit their salary data to the state in an effort to achieve equal pay for women. It would require all California companies with 100 or more employees to submit a pay data report that includes the number of workers, their race and sex, and the total earnings of each employee.