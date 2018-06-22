SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers in California may get a copy of their civil rights during a traffic stop, including how to file a complaint against a peace officer.

Assembly Bill 2918 already requires the California Department of Motor Vehicles to provide a Driver’s Handbook with information regarding rail safety, abandoning or dumping an animal on a highway, and respecting the right-of-way of others. If passed by the legislature, the Handbook would also need to include a driver’s rights if a peace officer pulls over a car.

The civil rights would be developed by the Department of Justice, the DMV, the California Highway Patrol, the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, and civil rights organizations.

The information would be included in the Driver’s Handbook the next time it is revised or reprinted.

AB 2918 was introduced by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D- 41st District) in February. It passed the Assembly in May by a vote of 59-4 (15 members did not vote.) It will be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday, June 25.

Read the full bill HERE.