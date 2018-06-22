CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Three men robbed Sharif Jewelers Vault Friday afternoon, allegedly taking $100,000 of jewelry.

The suspects, three black men, entered the store and jumped the counter before hitting an employee.

One suspect went to the vault, which was open at the time of the robbery, while another attempted to break the glass on the counter.

Sacramento Sheriffs say that the suspects fled the store in a vehicle. The exact value of jewelry taken is not known at this time, officials say.