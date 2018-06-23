  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Lincoln

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Lincoln Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob the T-Mobile Store on Lincoln Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and cut the security cable on a display cell phone, according to police. A staff member confronted the suspect and he tried to flee.

Police say a struggle ensued and suspect threatened employees with pepper spray. The suspect was injured in the struggle but fled the store on foot.

attemptedrobery lincolnpdfb Police Looking For Man In Attempted Robbery Of Lincoln T Mobile Store Saturday

(source: Lincoln Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, in his 20s or 30s, with brown hair and a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, a long white tee shirt, dark gym shorts and black Nike shoes.

 

