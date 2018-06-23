LINCOLN (CBS13) — Lincoln Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob the T-Mobile Store on Lincoln Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and cut the security cable on a display cell phone, according to police. A staff member confronted the suspect and he tried to flee.

ALSO: Elk Grove Woman Charged With Harboring Victims In Her Home And Forcing Labor, DOJ Says

Police say a struggle ensued and suspect threatened employees with pepper spray. The suspect was injured in the struggle but fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, in his 20s or 30s, with brown hair and a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, a long white tee shirt, dark gym shorts and black Nike shoes.