LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teen actress Jenna Ortega cares, and says Melania Trump should do the same.

Ortega wore a green, hooded military jacket reading “I do care and u should too” on the red carpet at the Radio Disney Music Awards Friday night, countering the “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket the first lady wore as she left Washington to visit detained migrant children this week.

The 15-year-old, whose credits include “Jane the Virgin” and “Iron Man 3,” told The Associated Press Trump’s jacket showed poor judgment, and she couldn’t believe her advisers allowed her to wear it. Ortega says she cares about migrant children, “and as first lady of the United States, she should too.”

Ortega says she had the jacket made the night before especially for the awards show.