RED BLUFF (CBS13) — Evacuations are underway in Tehama County for the Stoll Fire. The west side of Baker from Stoll to Walnut is currently evacuated.

The fire is currently at 500 acres and started around 4 p.m. at Stoll Road, west of Red Bluff.

Nearby in Tehama County, the Lane Fire is burning east of Red Bluff off of Highway 36 in Paynes Creek. This fire started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Lane fire is currently at 900 acres and evacuations are in progress for Ponderosa Sky Ranch and Canyon View Loop.

