SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Only four bicycle helmets earned 5 stars in a new rating system developed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Virginia Tech.

The researchers did impact tests on 30 bicycle helmets to determine if those helmets reduced “linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head” during a crash. 5 stars were given to the helmets that provide a lower concussion risk.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Virginia Tech only recommend buying or using 4 or 5 star helmets.

5 star helmets:

4 star helmets:

All helmets sold in the United States must be Consumer Product Safety Commission-certified. That standard requires the helmet protect against catastrophic injuries during an extreme impact. Helmets can also opt for other U.S. standards: Snell standard, standards for snow sports, and standards for skate sports.

