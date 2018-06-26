  • CBS13On Air

Lake County, Pawnee Fire

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) – The Pawnee Fire continues to grow.

Cal Fire says wildfire burning in Lake County has now burned 11,500 acres as of Tuesday morning. The fire remains 5 percent contained, the same number from Monday night.

Cal Fire says this fire is its number-one priority.

Flames have destroyed 22 structures, including many homes, and are threatening 600 more.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place. However, crews said on Monday that winds are pushing the fire away from neighborhoods.

