SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California is working on a new statewide emergency alert system to warn people in an emergency, including wildfires.

Right now California’s 58 counties have various systems in place, including broadcasting alerts on television and radio and sending recorded messages to landlines. Several counties send text messages to mobile phone users; however, the users need to opt-in for the service.

The new proposal would make the emergency alert system uniform across all counties.

It would require the California Office of Emergency Services to make sure each county is registered with the federal Wireless Emergency Alert system by next July 1st, has the necessary equipment to issue alerts, and trains people in the county emergency management office on how to use the software.

Cal OES would also need to define what constitutes a “red alert” and outline the standards and guidelines for issuing a red alert.

The agency would also need to come up with a protocol for alerting people via digital signs, radio, television, text messages, automated alerts, and other technologies. People with landlines would also need to be involved in the alert.

The federal WEA started in 2012 and allows agencies to alert people on their mobile devices about imminent threats to their safety using geographical information. The alerts sound different than a traditional text message. Consumers don’t need to sign up for the service.

Senate Bill 833 was drafted after last fall’s wildfires. It’s expected to cost the state $50,000 to implement the system.

The California Fire Chiefs Association supports SB 833, stating:

“the recent fires in Sonoma, Napa, and Ventura County have been among the most destructive in State history. The disasters have shown that the

emergency alert system needs to be improved both for residents and first responders. SB 833 will address this critical need by establishing uniform standards, coordinating state and local authorities to send out emergency alerts notifying residents of evacuation orders. The bill is one of the most important measures to come before the Legislature this season.”

The California Emergency Services Association opposes the bill, stating:

“evacuation focused emergency alerting is complex, technologically challenged and must be unique to the local areas. Emergency Alerting does not have a Fail-Safe, one size fits all methodology which may be institutionalized state-wide. CESA also observes an aggressive timetable in the bill to design and implement the proposed alerting system at a time when the State is preparing for a change in Administration.”

SB 833 already passed the California Senate. It’s being heard before the Assembly Governmental Organization Committee Thursday.