Country Megaticket Contest

Zach Randolph's Big First Half Powers Sacramento Kings To Win Over MavericksEight minutes into the game, Randolph had outscored the cold-shooting Mavericks all by himself, 11-8.

A's Catcher Maxwell No Longer Will Kneel For National AnthemOakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell says he no longer will kneel for the national anthem as he did last season as a rookie, when he became the first major leaguer to do so following the lead of many NFL players.

John Smoltz: 'The Success Of The Atlanta Braves Won't Be Duplicated'Hall of Famer and World Series champion John Smoltz discusses the Atlanta Braves dynasty and a new documentary about the franchise.

Rising Stars: Troy TerryThe University of Denver stand out looks to help Team USA in their quest for gold.