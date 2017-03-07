Enter To Win Mazda Raceway Tickets!

Sacramento
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS13/CW31 Television
NEWS TIPS: Call 916-374-1301; toll-free: 1-800-374-TV13 (8813) or email news@kovr.com. CBS13 Quick Links CBS13 News Coverage CBS13 News Social Media CBS13 Anchors & Reporters Call Kurtis Investigations Contact Kurtis Send Your Weather & News Photos [...]
Sports 1140 KHTK
Contact Sports 1140 KHTK: Studio Line: (916) 339-1140 Toll Free: (800) 920-1140 Text Line: 441140 Station Address 5244 Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841 Website Inquiries Douglas Williams – Web Content Producer Doug@now100fm.com Station Events Karyn [...]
Good Day Sacramento
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Call Kurtis
California
Politics
Business
Offbeat
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Latest Headlines
Man Crushed to Death By His Own Car
SACRAMENTO (CBS 13)- CHP officers responded to the area between 37th Avenue and Iowa avenue to a fatal rollover accident around 10:15 pm on Saturday.
Two Sacramento Fire Fighters Injured In Car Fire Explosion
Two firefighters were injured battling a vehicle fire Friday on the 6300 block of Ehrhardt Ave., a statement from the Sacramento Fire Department confirms.
Galleries
Make-A-Wish of Northeastern California and Northern Nevada 30th Annual Wine & Wishes Fundraiser
The Make-A-Wish of Northeastern California and Northern Nevada 30th Annual Wine & Wishes Fundraiser on April 29, 2017.
Videos
Man Dies After Jumping Out Of Patrol Car
The man, who was under arrest, managed to kick out a window before jumping out of the moving car.
Sports
Latest
Shows
Podcasts
Interviews
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Latest Headlines
"Can We Get Filthy": The Lo-Down - 5/5
On the Friday edition of the Lo-Down the guys cover the NBA Playoffs, the NFL, and the Kentucky Derby. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Tim Brown Joins The Lo-Down - 5/5
Hall of Famer Tim Brown joins the Lo-Down to talk about the upcoming Raiders move and his career in the NFL.
Podcasts
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Weather Watchers
Weather Apps
Local Radar & Maps
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Manual Sierra Snowpack Measurement Comes In At 183% Of Average
California water managers say the Sierra Nevada's most robust springtime snowpack in years could trigger flooding as it melts.
Storm Expected To Arrive Overnight
A new Pacific storm heading toward California is expected overnight, spreading rain and mountain snow in the northern half of the state before moving south.
Latest Videos
Weather
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Carrot Cake In Sacramento
Carrot cake: that crisp snap of a bit of carrot nestled among moist, chewy cake, along with that sweet cream cheese based frosting is something we all know well. Mom says "Eat your vegetables!," and you quickly turned away. But that "cake" part . . . well, okay. We all could handle that. Sacramento willfully exploits that first memory of carrot cake, and spins it on it's head, the way Sacramento does. The traditional take on this timeless classic is at the mercy of Sactown's culinary experts: It's a cake. No, it's a cookie. It has pineapple and exotic spices in it. You think you know carrot cake, but you don't know it like this. Read on for the 5 best carrot cakes in Sacramento.
Best Fish Sandwiches In Sacramento
Forget the typical frozen fish fillet sandwich smeared with chunky tartar sauce on a rock-hard bun. In Sacramento, the farm-to-fork capital takes its food seriously and uses the freshest ingredients to bring the classic fish sandwich to new culinary heights.
See
Best Places To Picnic In Sacramento
Whether it’s a family picnic or one of those romantic picnics with a special someone, the places on this list will definitely meet all of your picnicking needs and create long-lasting memories.
Guide To Sacramento's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Or Events
The ways we celebrate the great holiday of St. Patrick's Day. In the greater Sacramento area, we drink and dance and run and even go to school. It's all part of the way we do in Sacto. Read on and explore the fantastically eclectic we shake our shamrocks in Sacramento.
Play
Mother's Day Book List Gift Guide
Looking to get Mom the perfect Mother's Day gift this year? Give her a book she won't be able to put down!
Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Sacramento
For a fine-dining experience on Cinco de Mayo, look no further than Zócalo. The gourmet Mexican cuisine is flawlessly prepared and the ambience is both festive and refined; the bar menu at Zócalo has also developed quite a devoted following. There are several specialty margaritas, each served on ice and made with organic agave, fresh lime juice and 100% blue agave tequila. The house margarita includes pureed organic blackberries, while the La Granada is made with elderflower liqueur and pomegranate juice.
Audio
Podcasts
The Lo-Down With Damien Barling
The Drive
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Video
Sports
Weather
KOVR TV
Traffic
Contests
Enter To Win Mazda Raceway Tickets!
Guardians of Good Day
Watch Good Day between 7-9 a.m. for a chance to win a trip to Disneyland Resort.
The 2017 Country Megaticket
Win The Best Prizes From KHTK!
More
Travel
In-Air Entertainment: How To Stay Relaxed On A Packed Plane
Passengers have many in-air forms of entertainment to help them cope with crowded airplanes and noisy people
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
An introduction to five of the finest European-styled castles in America
Best U.S. Destinations For Wine Lovers
California, Virginia, Oregon, and New York offer some of the nation's top destinations for wine tourism in the USA, increasingly of interest to leisure travelers.
America's 5 Best Waterfall Hikes
An introduction to five of the very best waterfall hikes in America
Events
Events
Enter To Win Mazda Raceway Tickets!
More From CBS Sacramento
Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather App
Get the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
KNCI 105.1
NOW 100.5
MIX 96
KSFM 1025
KHTK 1140
Watch
GDS Watch Live
KOVR Watch Live