Let’s Make a Deal Contestant Search

Caltrans May Remove 1,700 Trees To Fix Dangerous Stretch Of RoadHighway 174 is the gateway from Colfax to Grass Valley. But Caltrans says the two-mile stretch from Maple Way to You Bet Road is in need of some changes.

Case At Center Of Political Whirlwind Steered Clear Of ImmigrationThe defense won a critical motion preventing the prosecution from telling the jury Jose Ines Garcia Zarate's illegal immigration status.

Verdict In Kate Steinle Murder Is Latest Part Of Political WhirlwindA jury acquitted Jose Ines Garcia Zarate in the death of Kate Steinle on Thursday, convicting him only of felony possession of a firearm

Remains Found By Jogger May Be Man Who Shot Search And Rescue VolunteerWhile deputies can’t positively ID the man until DNA comes back, they are confident it’s indeed 61-year-old Kurt Collins.

Sacramento Sees Big Rise In Parking Revenue After Rate HikesA report released to CBS13 from the city shows a $2.6 million increase in parking revenue this year.