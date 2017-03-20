MLB Power Rankings

|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Washington Nationals
|13-5
|
▲ 8
|Everyone likes seven-game winning streaks, especially in D.C. The Nats were a perfect 6-0 last week—all on the road, too—and they have four more games in Colorado before they return home on Friday. Washington starting pitchers have a MLB-best 10 wins this season so far.
|2
|Baltimore Orioles
|12-5
|
▼ 1
|The Os just keep on rolling along in this early season. Baltimore’s success has been fueled by pitching, particular out of the bullpen, where the Orioles have notched an American League-high nine saves already this year. Ten straight games against AL East rivals will test that relief corps.
|3
|Colorado Rockies
|13-6
|
▲ 2
|The Rox swept a home series against San Francisco for the first time since 2002 over the weekend, and the pitching looks pretty good. Sure, the Giants are struggling, but for Colorado to hold them to just eight runs in three games at Coors Field is impressive. Next up? The top team in our power rankings.
|4
|Houston Astros
|13-6
|
—
|Winning ten of the last 13 games has helped the ‘Stros open up a three-game lead over Oakland in the AL West. We don’t expect this Houston juggernaut to slow down much this season on its way to a division title. The team is 3-0 already this year in extra innings, by the way.
|5
|New York Yankees
|11-7
|
▼ 3
|The Yanks’ win streak reached eight last week before the team finally lost, and two losses in Pittsburgh over the weekend certainly stopped the Bronx Bombers’ momentum. A three-game set in Fenway Park kicks off the week for New York now, and that’s always a spectacle for MLB fans on the East Coast.
|6
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|12-8
|
▲ 1
|In what world do Colorado and Arizona sit atop the National League West while L.A. and S.F. languish below? This world, of course. The D’backs went just 4-6 on their long road trip, and now they’re home for 10 straight. Beating the Dodgers twice at home over the weekend was a nice start.
|7
|Boston Red Sox
|11-8
|
▲ 4
|There’s nothing like a Yankees-Red Sox series at Fenway to start the week off right, and both teams are playing well in 2017. Boston is at home for the next 10 games, including this series against N.Y. and a series against the defending champs. That ought to be a bit of history right there, Cubs at Red Sox, later this week.
|8
|Chicago Cubs
|10-8
|
▲ 8
|After losing four straight, those same defending champs won four straight to get back on track a wee bit last week. Six more games on the road this week will test the Cubbies’ meddle. As noted, that series at Fenway this coming weekend should be quite fun to watch. If not, you may not be a real baseball fan.
|9
|Miami Marlins
|10-8
|
▼ 1
|We’re going to give props to Manager Don Mattingly here for keeping this team upright without ace pitcher José Fernández. He also did this last season during the 80-game suspension of Dee Gordon. He survived the grinder in Los Angeles, too, with the Dodgers. This man can manage.
|10
|Cleveland Indians
|10-8
|
▲ 12
|The Tribe just missed a perfect week, thanks to a loss on Sunday in Chicago versus the White Sox. But it was enough to get Cleveland back into first place in the AL Central, where it belongs. Just like the Cubs, perhaps there was a little bit of a hangover to start the season.
|11
|Detroit Tigers
|10-8
|
▼ 8
|Bad news in Motown as Miguel Cabrera hit the disabled list. Toss in a four-game slide to start the week, and it wasn’t a good seven days for the Tigers. A ten-game homestand at Comerica Park should held Detroit lick its wounds, however.
|12
|Cincinnati Reds
|10-9
|
▼ 6
|Losing seven of ten at home isn’t the recipe for any kind of success in modern-day sport. The Redlegs saved some face on Sunday by beating the Cubs to stop the bleeding, but now they’re on the road all week against NL Central rivals. It could get ugly for Cincy soon.
|13
|Oakland Athletics
|10-9
|
▲ 10
|The A’s had a nice week going until the Mariners hammered them at the Coliseum, 11-1, on Sunday. Five straight wins prior to that thrust Oakland into the middle of the postseason conversation. Sure, it’s early, and the A’s are low-budget darlings. But everyone loves the underdog (or at least, they should).
|14
|Philadelphia Phillies
|9-9
|
▲ 13
|A four-game win streak to end the week propels the Phillies up in our rankings. The last three wins were at home over the Atlanta Braves, but they still count in the standings. Starter Jeremy Hellickson is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA, but he has just ten strikeouts in 24 innings. Don’t expect his fast start to last.
|15
|Tampa Bay Rays
|10-10
|
▲ 4
|Sweeping Detroit at home was a great way to get the team back in the groove, as four AL East teams are in our Top 15. That’s the best division in baseball, easily. The Rays have scored the second-most runs (93) in MLB so far, thanks to outfielders Corey Dickerson and Stephen Souza, Jr. (combined eight home runs, 25 RBI and a .331 average).
|16
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|9-10
|
▼ 2
|As the Dodgers open a four-game set in San Francisco on Monday, both teams are reeling. That’s not what we expected from this great West Coast rivalry in 2017. However, L.A. has a great chance to sweep this series and bury the Giants in a big hole. Considering the Dodgers’ best this year is two straight wins, that’ll take some effort.
|17
|Milwaukee Brewers
|9-11
|
▼ 2
|A five-loss week hurt the Brew Crew, but they still have six more games at home to right the ship. By the way, Milwaukee’s two catchers (Jett Bandy and Manny Pina) are hitting .368 this season. No one is missing All-Star Jonathan Lucroy anymore in Wisconsin.
|18
|New York Mets
|8-11
|
▼ 5
|With just one win in the last nine games, the Mets are a mess. In that stretch, N.Y. has lost two games in extra innings, two other games via walk-off plays and three games overall by one run each. Seven of the next ten games are against the Atlanta Braves, so the Mets can get it together quickly. Maybe.
|19
|St. Louis Cardinals
|9-10
|
▲ 10
|With six wins last week in seven games, the Cards now are playing like we expect them to every season. Now, St. Louis is at home for ten straight against teams that are struggling currently. This is the chance for the Cardinals to get right back into the NL Central Division.
|20
|Chicago White Sox
|8-9
|
▼ 8
|In a three-game slide last week, the White Sox scored just one run over 27 innings. How is that possible when you have the MLB hitting leader (Avisail García) on the roster? Oh yeah, because Chicago is 29th this year in runs scored (55). The Pale Hose host the Royals starting on Monday, and Kansas City has scored just 46 runs in 2017.
|21
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|8-10
|
▼ 4
|OF Starling Marte’s PED suspension puts a big challenge on the Pirates’ plate. Look for the team to struggle in the upcoming weeks, perhaps even start selling early. For what it’s worth, Pittsburgh played in four 2-1 games last week, losing three of them in a row to the Cardinals on the road.
|22
|Minnesota Twins
|8-10
|
▼ 12
|Just a few weeks ago, the Twinkies had the second-best record in baseball. Yes, things change quickly in April for some teams, and the cream usually rises in MLB. Since that 4-0 start, Minnesota has won just four more games since then. Perhaps it’s saddest to see a 34-year-old Joe Mauer with a .523 OPS right now.
|23
|Seattle Mariners
|8-12
|
▲ 2
|Last season, the Ms won eight of nine games played in Oakland, but they’ve already lost three at the Coliseum now this year. Third baseman Kyle Seager has averaged almost 25 HRs a season in his career, but he has zero so far in 2017.
|24
|Toronto Blue Jays
|5-13
|
▲ 6
|After a .500 week, it’s time to celebrate north of the border! Don’t get too excited, though, as the Blue Jays still have to play ten of their 13 games on the road. MVP candidate Josh Donaldson could miss up to three more weeks with his calf injury, so Toronto has to hold it together a little longer with its leader.
|25
|Texas Rangers
|9-10
|
▲ 3
|A four-game sweep at home over the offensively challenged Royals puts the Rangers right back near .500 on the year, but it’s hardly worth celebrating since Kansas City is so bad. Wins are wins, but some are more meaningful than others.
|26
|Atlanta Braves
|6-12
|
▼ 5
|With six straight losses to end the week, the Braves took it on the chin over the last few days. Three straight one-run defeats will sink the most positive of teams, and Atlanta is hardly that to begin with in 2017. Six more road games this week loom.
|27
|San Diego Padres
|8-12
|
▼ 3
|It’s possible that the Pads are the most invisible team in MLB this year. First baseman Wil Myers is hitting .354 right now, but other than that, you’d be hard pressed to name one starter in the batting order. As for the pitching staff, did you know 34-year-old Jered Weaver is the No. 2 starter in the rotation?
|28
|Los Angeles Angels
|8-12
|
▼ 8
|With just two wins in the last 12 games, the Halos are right back where we thought they’d be in 2017. How much longer can ownership condemn Mike Trout, the best player in the game, to such a fate? At this rate, the three AL playoff games the Angels lost to the Royals in 2014 will be the only postseason action Trout ever sees in his brilliant career.
|29
|Kansas City Royals
|7-11
|
▼ 11
|A one-win week sinks the Royals to the bottom of the American League in our power rankings, and it’s amusing that the only win for K.C. last week came at the expense of the team below. In October 2014, these two teams played in a classic, seven-game World Series. Now, both the Royals and the Giants are just ugly to watch.
|30
|San Francisco Giants
|6-13
|
▼ 4
|Already seven games out in a division they haven’t won since 2012, the Giants are close to being dead on arrival in 2017 already. With a bloated payroll, a mediocre lineup and a struggling pitching staff, there’s nowhere to go but up for S.F. But they’ll have to do it now without Madison Bumgarner, who could be out for more than two months with silly injuries sustained while riding a dirt motorbike on an off day in Colorado.