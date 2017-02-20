The Drive’s 80’s Ballad Bracket Battle

Sacramento
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS13/CW31 Television
NEWS TIPS: Call 916-374-1301; toll-free: 1-800-374-TV13 (8813) or email news@kovr.com. CBS13 is getting answers. See the latest Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto news and weather from CBS13 News. CBS13 Quick Links CBS13 News Coverage CBS13 News Social Media CBS13 Anchors & Reporters CBS13 Anchors & Reporters Call Kurtis Investigations Contact Kurtis Send Your Weather & News […]
Sports 1140 KHTK
Contact Sports 1140 KHTK: Studio Line: (916) 339-1140 Toll Free: (800) 920-1140 Text Line: 441140 Station Address 5244 Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841 Website Inquiries Douglas Williams – Web Content Producer Doug@now100fm.com Station Events Karyn Dahl – Director of Live Events & Experiences 916-338-9258 Karyn.Dahl@cbsradio.com Promotions Kim Piazza – KHTK Promotions Director (916) 923-6846 Kimberly.Piazza@cbsradio.com Chad Skinner […]
Good Day Sacramento
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Call Kurtis
California
Politics
Business
Offbeat
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Latest Headlines
Burglars Break Into Stockton Home With Children Inside
The search is on for two men who broke into a Stockton home with kids inside.
Deputies Investigating Homicide At Motel In Sacramento
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide that happened inside the surf motel off Auburn Boulevard.
Galleries
Social Venture Partners of Sacramento Fast Pitch
Congratulations top 3 winners - #1 Sac Library #2 Powerhouse Science Center and #3 YMCA! SVP Fast Pitch 2017 was at the Golden 1 Center on March 8th 10 nonprofits pitched for their chance to win over $30K in funding and in-kind support. Fast Pitch was an inspiring evening that brought together the Sacramento Region's most impact to the nonprofits Attendees VOTED to help decide the Audience Award winner! Nonprofits have a story to tell. Fast Pitch helps them tell it. Fast Pitch recruits 40 of Sacramento’s most distinguished business professionals to coach 20 nonprofits in how to tell their story in just three minutes. The pinnacle of Fast Pitch happens on March 8th at Golden 1 Center when 10 nonprofit finalists will compete to win over $40,000 in prize money and awards! Fast Pitch is an innovative model used by many SVPs worldwide for selecting and engaging with area non-profits. Our 20 semifinalist nonprofits work 2:1 with our incredible coaches to refine their elevator pitch and tell their story of community impact. After several sessions with mentors, Fast Pitch Contestant Organizations participate in the Fast Pitch event – presenting their refined Pitch to the Sacramento community, area investors, and event sponsors. Participating organizations compete to win funding and in-kind support, determined by event attendees, a judging panel, and our coaches.
Videos
Contra Costa County Deputy Arrested For Firing Gun At Party
Police say a Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for firing a gun inside a house party in Sacramento.
Sports
Latest
Shows
Podcasts
Interviews
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
NFL
Republic
NCAAB
Sharks
Latest Headlines
The Drive's 80's Ballad Bracket Battle
Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey Found In Possession Of 'Credentialed Member Of The International Media'
The stolen jersey that made international headlines after the Patriot's amazing Super Bowl win has been recovered.
Podcasts
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Weather Watchers
Weather Apps
Local Radar & Maps
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Federal Government's 2017 Quake Forecast Highlights Oklahoma, California
Federal scientists forecast that Oklahoma will continue to have the nation's biggest man-made earthquake problem this year but it probably won't be as shaky as recent years.
At Least One Tahoe Ski Resort Planning On Staying Open Until Fourth Of July
When you think about celebrating the Fourth Of July, thoughts turn to fireworks and backyard barbeques but not really taking a run down a Lake Tahoe ski slope.
Latest Videos
Weather
E.S.P.
Eat
5 Irish Cocktail Recipes
Looking to make the perfect irish cocktail for St. Patrick's Day? Why not make five instead!
Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Sacramento
Every peoples has their comfort food. It seems more than fitting that this list looks to the Irish, as St. Patty's day will be up us faster than green eyes can blink. When planning for the holiday meal this year, know where to find the best corned beef and cabbage in Sacramento. We've listed the top 5 spots in the Sacto area, so that when the holiday comes afoot, you'll know where to get the grub.
See
Guide To Sacramento's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Or Events
The ways we celebrate the great holiday of St. Patrick's Day. In the greater Sacramento area, we drink and dance and run and even go to school. It's all part of the way we do in Sacto. Read on and explore the fantastically eclectic we shake our shamrocks in Sacramento.
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Sacramento
Whether it's an intimate, acoustic show at a local coffee house, a summer concert in the park or shoulder to shoulder packed musical experience at one of Sacramento's larger venues, there are plenty of choice for even the most devoted music lover.
Play
Best St. Patrick's Day Bars In Sacramento
Relax with a pint of Guinness or a shot of fine Irish whiskey and savor some corned beef and colcannon. It’s time for Irish eyes to be smiling on St. Patrick’s Day 2017 in California’s capital city.
DIY St. Patrick's Day Party Guide
Create the perfect St. Patrick's Day party from scratch with these helpful hints!
Audio
Podcasts
The Lo-Down With Damien Barling
The Drive
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Video
Sports
Weather
KOVR TV
Traffic
Contests
The Drive's 80's Ballad Bracket Battle
Win Your Arenacross Tickets With KHTK!
Listen To The Drive And The Lo-Down To Win Your All Access Tickets!
Play The NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge
See where your bracket ranks! Top 5 brackets win AMEX prizes!
More
Travel
Best Destinations For A Proper St. Patrick's Day
A look at some of the world's best destinations to celebrate a traditional St. Patrick's Day
5 Must-Pack Items For Finicky Spring Travel
Five suggested items for finicky travelers to bring along on their next spring vacation
How To Properly Clean And Store Luggage
A few tips to help keep your luggage looking as good as new
How To Quell Wanderlust Between Trips
Five tips to help cope with the strong desire to get away from it all in advance of your next big trip
Events
Events
COLLEGE BASKETBALL:
Tournament coverage
|
Check your bracket challenge picks
|
Stats & matchups
The Drive’s 80’s Ballad Bracket Battle
More From CBS Sacramento
Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather App
Get the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook
Listen Live
AM/FM Stations
KNCI 105.1
NOW 100.5
MIX 96
KSFM 1025
KHTK 1140
Featured Shows & Multimedia
Play.It
CBS Sports Radio
Radio.com
Advertise On Our Streams