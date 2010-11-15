Best Sacramento Museums

Are you an art lover? Looking to learn a little about California history?

Are you an art lover? Looking to learn a little about California history? Or a place to take the kids that is both fun and educational? You can learn about Sacramento’s Gold Rush past. Get an up close look at trains, planes and automobiles through the years. Sacramento’s role as the state capitol gives visitors an exciting chance to see the political past and politics in action. So take your pick, you won’t be disappointed in the best museums the Capital City has to offer.

Aerospace Museum of California 3200 Freedom Park Drive McClellan Park, CA 95652 916-643-3192 aerospacemuseumofcalifornia.org Imagination takes flight at this museum on the grounds of the former McClellan Air Force Base. Visitors can get a close up look at both restored military and civilian aircraft as well as touring exhibits (like Star Trek: The Exhibition). With the museum’s motion ride simulator, you can strap in and feel what it’s like to fly a World War II-era fighter jet.

California Automobile Museum 2200 Front Street Sacramento, CA 95818 916.442.6802 www.calautomuseum.org From an 1885 bicycle to a 2003 Mercedes Benz CHP motorcycle, take a look at the evolution of automobiles. The museum features more than 200 vehicles on permanent display. There are also touring exhibits like Lowriders: The Art of Low and Slow and Automobilia! featuring Italian cars.

The California Museum 1020 O Street Sacramento, CA 95814 916-653-7524 www.californiamuseum.org The museum is described as “the one stop shop for all things Californian”. This museum houses the California Hall of Fame showcasing Californians who have made on impact on the world through their leadership, talent, ideas and works. Where else can you learn about such a wide variety of people as Walt Disney, Billie Jean King, Earl Warren, John Steinbeck, and Willie Mays in one place? The museum also houses exhibits like the Constitutional Wall.

California State Railroad Museum 125 I Street Sacramento, CA 95814 916.445.6645 www.californiastaterailroadmuseum.org All aboard!! Visitors are sure to have fun here checking out trains from big and small to old and new. You can step on board a moving train car to see what it feels like to travel the rails. From old steam engines to luxury personal train cars of the rich, you can see how the railroad helped shape California. There is also a collection of more than 1,000 vintage toy trains.

Crocker Art Museum 216 O Street Downtown Sacramento 916-808-7000 www.crockerartmuseum.org The Crocker was the first art museum in the western United States. It was established by railroad baron Edwin Crocker’s wife Margaret Crocker in 1885. The museum houses a collection of California art as well as works from Europe, Asia and more. It recently tripled in size when it reopened following an extensive renovation in October of 2010.

Discovery Museum Science & Space Center 3615 Auburn Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95821 916.575.3942 www.thediscovery.org Kids can rocket into space or dig into fossils at this hands-on museum. The Challenger Learning Center lets kids launch a shuttle while the Bone Zone brings them up close and personal with skeletons, skulls and fossils. The center also has live animals, nature trails, a wildlife pond and a public planetarium.

Old Sacramento State Historic Park 1002 Second Street Sacramento, CA 95814 916-442-8575 www.oldsacramento.com Walk the cobblestone streets of Old Sacramento for a journey to the city’s Gold Rush beginnings. Check out some of the sites including the BF Hastings Building, old hardware stores and more. Old Sacramento is also the western end of the Pony Express. Visitors will also find The Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum, a replica of an 1800’s one-room school house. For more information, go to http://www.scoe.net/oldsacschoolhouse.

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park 2701 L Street Sacramento, CA 95816 916-445-4422 www.parks.ca.gov/suttersfort Sutter’s Fort is part of Sacramento’s earliest settlement. Visitors can see what it was like to live in 1839 with the fort’s blacksmith shop, bakery, and more.

Sojourner Truth Multicultural Art Museum 2251 Florin Road Sacramento, CA 95822 916-320-9573 www.sojoarts.net The museum, named for abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth, is dedicated to bringing African, Asian, Hispanic and Native American art to the general public.

California State Capitol Museum 10th & L Streets Sacramento, CA 95814 916-324-0333 www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov The State Capitol is both a museum and a working building. Visitors can take a look at California’s political history as well as see history in the making. The Capitol has its own art collection including portraits of the governors.

California State Indian Museum 2618 K Street Sacramento, CA 95816 916-324-0971 www.parks.ca.gov/indianmuseum The rich history, culture and arts of California’s first inhabitants can be viewed at the museum. There are even hands-on exhibits that let you try out some traditional Native American tools.

Governor’s Mansion State Historic Park 16th and H Streets Sacramento, CA 95814 916-323-3047 www.parks.ca.gov/governorsmansion Home to 13 California governors including Ronald Reagan, the mansion was built in 1877 and was used as a home to the state’s first families until 1967.

California State Military Museum 1119 2nd Street Sacramento, CA 95814 916-854-1900 www.militarymuseum.org The museum features three floors of weapons, uniforms and over 30,000 artifacts from California and U.S. military history from Colonial times to today.

California Foundry History Museum 5301 Price Avenue North Highlands, CA 95652 916-929-8001 www.foundryhistory.org Foundries are where metal is cast into bells, pipes, fire hydrants and more. Take a look at how techniques have changed from the Gold Rush era to new using modern technology.

Wells Fargo History Museums 400 Capitol Mall

Sacramento, CA 95814

916-440-4161

and 1000 2nd Street

Old Sacramento, CA 95814

916-440-4263

www.wellsfargohistory.com Wells Fargo played a big part in California’s Gold Rush not only through buying and selling gold, but through stage coaches, and the Pony Express.

Explorit Science Center 2801 2nd Street

Davis, CA 95618

530.756.0191

www.explorit.org

Folsom History Museum 823 Sutter Street

Folsom, CA 95630

916.985.2707 www.folsomhistorymuseum.org