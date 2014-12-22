Best Ways To Help Your Winter Skin In Sacramento

Winters in the Sacramento region can be cold and windy, conjuring up images of cozy nights by the fire and outdoor entertainment like snowboarding and skiing. And while those things are wonderful, they can also wreak havoc on your skin and hair. The air pumped out by indoor home and commercial heating systems is very drying and can leave your face and hands parched and flaky, as can that lovely heat coming from your fireplace. Hot water from baths, showers and hand washing is tough on skin as well, and lips can chap and peel when exposed to chilly winds. In addition to impacting your comfort and appearance, overly cracked, dry skin can become inflamed or infected. These Sacramento businesses offer solutions to these cold weather problems, leaving you looking and feeling great.

Enough Body

www.etsy.com/shop/EnoughBody Enough Body offers natural, handmade products to soothe any part of your skin, lips or body that have been hit hard by the region's wintery weather. Emulsified sugar scrubs made with shea and mango butters, almond oil, jojoba, emulsifying wax and cane sugar gently exfoliate dry, dead skin without leaving behind a greasy residue, and are made to order in your choice of 47 luscious scents. Other favorites include rich and moisturizing lip butters in luscious flavors like honeysuckle-nectarine, black cherry vanilla, chocolate coconut and strawberry mint. For perfectly soft and smooth hands all winter long, try the irresistible vanilla, rose and sandalwood scented Solid Lotion Bar.

Dandelion Spa

2400 21st St.

Sacramento, CA 95818

(916) 207-1300

www.spadandelion.com Laurie Foor and Sue Christensen provide expert skincare services to their loyal following of spa clients. Consider a revitalizing facial that is specially customized to meet the unique needs of your winter-weary skin; the facial includes cleansing, gentle exfoliation, a mask and more. The accompanying face-to-fingertips massage may not directly address any epidermal needs, but it is definitely a relaxing treat. Add a hydrating eye mask to soothe dry, crinkly skin around the eyes, which are especially sensitive to cold wind and heated air.

Total Beauty Experience

2929 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 481-7994 www.totalbeautyexp.comTotal Beauty offers a huge selection of beauty and skincare products, as well as a full-service salon for hair, makeup and skin treatments. The friendly staff members are highly trained and knowledgeable specialists, and are truly interested in helping your skin heal and be protected from the seasonal elements. Products and services are available to hydrate dry, flyaway hair, soothe chapped lips and cuticles and improve rough skin all over the body. Total Beauty’s buyers know that winter weather does not limit its effects just to women; the store also offers special skincare and moisturizing shaving products for men.

PeraDice

918 24th St.

Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 930-0600

www.facebook.com/PeraDiceMidtown PeraDice is known for having a fun, eclectic collection of gifts, jewelry and home décor, but the shop also offers products that are perfect for treating and protecting skin. There are fragrant hand lotions, gentle shaving soaps, soothing facial cleansers and more to help de-winterize your appearance. PeraDice recently began carrying the highly popular Camille Beckman skincare line, including silky body creams that are made with herbal extracts, Vitamin E, glycerin, aloe vera and almond oil.

ThermaeVita

www.etsy.com/shop/ThermaeVita Sacramentan Brianna Shier recently began offering all natural spa and skincare products through her Etsy storefront, and the selections are just right for making it through the winter unscathed. Dry, rough skin can be sloughed right off with the Peppermint Winter Foot Scrub, made with organic olive and coconut oils, peppermint essential oil and coarse raw sugar. To soften skin all over your body, sink into a warm tub with Cleopatra's Milk Bath. The luxurious concoction of essential oils, dehydrated buttermilk, baking soda and organic cornstarch is available unscented or in tempting scents like Silk & Spice, wintermint and lavender-vanilla.

Valerie Heimerich is a freelance writer out of Sacramento. She typically covers animals and community issues. She has volunteered and worked for many organizations helping animals and people.

Her work can be found at Examiner.com.