Traffic
- All
- Alpine
- Amador
- Calaveras
- Carson City
- Contra Costa
- Douglas
- El Dorado
- Mono
- Nevada
- Placer
- Sacramento
- San Joaquin
- Solano
- Sutter
- Tuolumne
- Yuba
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-108 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Alpine on CA-108 EB between Pinecrest Lake Rd and Alpine--Tuolumne County Border, stopped traffic back to Pinecrest Lake Rd
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
CA-4 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Alpine on CA-4 EB between Eagle Ln and CA-89, stopped traffic back to Eagle Ln
1/11/2017 10:31:00 AM
CA-4 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Alpine on CA-4 EB between Eagle Ln and CA-89, stopped traffic back to Eagle Ln
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-4 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Alpine on CA-4 WB between CA-89 and CA-207/Mount Reba Rd, stopped traffic back to CA-89
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Alpine on Hwy 89 NB between Kit Carson Campground Rd and Hwy 88 (Markleeville) (North)
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Alpine on Hwy 89 NB between Crystal Springs Rd and Kit Carson Campground Rd
1/11/2017 10:29:34 AM
Flooding in Benicia
1/11/2017 9:15:58 AM
Sierra road conditions in Sierra Travel Conditions
1/11/2017 10:29:02 AM
Allison Dr - Closed in Solano on Allison Dr SB between Browns Valley Pkwy and East Monte Vista Avenue
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-108 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Tuolumne on CA-108 WB between Alpine--Tuolumne County Border and Pinecrest Lake Rd, stopped traffic back to Alpine--Tuolumne County Border
1/11/2017 5:30:00 AM
CA-108 - Closed for the winter in Strawberry on Hwy 108 Both EB/WB between Herring Creek Lane and US 395
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-108 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Alpine on CA-108 EB between Pinecrest Lake Rd and Alpine--Tuolumne County Border, stopped traffic back to Pinecrest Lake Rd
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
CA-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Lodi on CA-12 (Solano County) EB between Moore Rd and Lower Sacramento Rd
1/11/2017 10:37:00 AM
CA-160 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Antioch on Hwy 160 NB between 4 and Bridgehead Rd
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
CA-4 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Alpine on CA-4 EB between Eagle Ln and CA-89, stopped traffic back to Eagle Ln
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-4 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Stockton on CA-4 WB between I 5 and I 5/Charter Way
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
CA-4 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Stockton on CA-4 EB between Roberts Rd and I 5/Charter Way
1/11/2017 10:31:00 AM
CA-4 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Alpine on CA-4 EB between Eagle Ln and CA-89, stopped traffic back to Eagle Ln
1/10/2017 1:13:59 PM
CA-4 - Closed for the winter in Bear Valley on CA-4 Both EB/WB between SR 207 and CA 89
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-4 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Alpine on CA-4 WB between CA-89 and CA-207/Mount Reba Rd, stopped traffic back to CA-89
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-49 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Angels Camp on Hwy 49 NB between CR-E5/Rawhide Rd (Sonora) and Red Hill Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-49 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Sutter Creek on Hwy 49 SB between Old CA-49/Orinda St and CA-104/Ridge Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in El Dorado on Hwy 89 SB between Pine St and Silvertip Dr
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between US 50/Lake Tahoe Blvd and Silvertip Dr, stopped traffic back to US 50/Lake Tahoe Blvd
1/11/2017 10:23:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between Meeks Bay Ave and Pine St, stopped traffic back to Meeks Bay Ave
1/11/2017 10:29:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Placer on Hwy 89 SB between I 80 (Truckee) (North) and Hwy 28/Lake Blvd, stopped traffic back to I 80 (Truckee) (North)
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in El Dorado on Hwy 89 SB between Silvertip Dr and US 50/Lake Tahoe Blvd, stopped traffic back to Silvertip Dr
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between Meeks Bay Ave and Pine St, stopped traffic back to Meeks Bay Ave
1/10/2017 1:15:28 PM
CA-89 - Closed for the winter in Mono on CA-89 Both NB/SB between US-395 and CA-4
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between Silvertip Dr and Meeks Bay Ave
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Alpine on Hwy 89 NB between Kit Carson Campground Rd and Hwy 88 (Markleeville) (North)
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Alpine on Hwy 89 NB between Crystal Springs Rd and Kit Carson Campground Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:13 - Slow traffic in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between Hwy 88 (Markleeville) (North) and US 50/Lake Tahoe Blvd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Nevada on Hwy 89 NB between Hwy 28/Lake Blvd and Alder Creek Rd, stopped traffic back to Hwy 28/Lake Blvd
1/11/2017 10:39:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Placer on Hwy 89 SB between I 80 (Truckee) (North) and Hwy 28/Lake Blvd, stopped traffic back to I 80 (Truckee) (North)
1/11/2017 10:32:24 AM
CA-99 - Stopped traffic - Estimated delay 00:40 - Flooding, caution in Elk Grove on Hwy 99 NB at Dillard Rd, stopped traffic back to TWIN Cities Rd
1/11/2017 10:32:24 AM
CA-99 - Stopped traffic - Estimated delay 00:40 - Flooding, caution in Elk Grove on Hwy 99 NB at Dillard Rd, stopped traffic back to TWIN Cities Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-99 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Yuba City on Hwy 99 (North Sac) NB between Franklin Rd and CA-20/Colusa Ave
1/11/2017 10:40:44 AM
I-5 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Sacramento on I 5 NB between Seamas Ave and US-50
1/11/2017 9:27:58 AM
I-80 - Closed in Colfax on I 80 EB between Canyon Way/Placer Hills Rd and Californa/Nevada State Line
1/11/2017 9:27:58 AM
I-80 - Closed in Sierra Travel Conditions on I 80 WB between Californa/Nevada State Line and Canyon Way/Placer Hills Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
I-80 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Sierra Travel on I 80 WB between Hirschdale Rd and Nevada/Placer County Line, stopped traffic back to Hirschdale Rd
1/11/2017 10:37:00 AM
I-80 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Roseville on I 80 EB between Taylor Rd and CA-65
1/11/2017 10:40:44 AM
I-80 - Wind advisory in Sacramento on I 80 Both EB/WB at Yolo Causeway
1/11/2017 10:23:00 AM
I-80 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Sierra Travel on I 80 WB between Hirschdale Rd and Nevada/Placer County Line, stopped traffic back to Hirschdale Rd
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
I-80 Bus - Stop and go traffic - Stop and go traffic in Sacramento on Cap City Freeway WB between CA-160 and Exposition Blvd (Cal Expo)
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
I-80 Bus - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Sacramento on Cap City Freeway WB between 15th St and 5th St
1/11/2017 9:44:24 AM
Tulare Drive - Closed in Vacaville on Tulare Drive Both NB/SB between Brookdale Drive and Beelard Drive
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-395 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:06 - Slow traffic in Douglas on US 395 SB between Waterloo Ln and Palomino Ln
1/11/2017 10:29:00 AM
US-395 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Mono on US-395 SB between CA-182 and CA-167/Lundy Lake Rd, stopped traffic back to CA-182
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-395 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Douglas on US 395 SB between Koontz Ln and Hwy 206/Jacks Valley Rd/Sunridge Dr
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-395 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Carson City on US 395 NB between Hwy 206/Jacks Valley Rd/Sunridge Dr and US 50
1/11/2017 10:39:00 AM
US-395 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Mono on US-395 SB between CA-182 and CA-167/Lundy Lake Rd, stopped traffic back to CA-182
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-395 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Mono on US-395 NB between CA-203/Minaret Rd and CA-182, stopped traffic back to CA-203/Minaret Rd
1/11/2017 9:27:58 AM
US-50 - Closed in Meyers on US-50 WB between Meyers Rd and Sly Park Rd/Exit 60
1/11/2017 9:27:58 AM
US-50 - Closed in Pollock Pines on US-50 EB between Sly Park Rd/Exit 60 and Meyers Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:06 - Stop and go traffic in Twin Bridges on US 50 EB between Pyramid Creek (Twin Bridges) and Alpine Ave
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
US-50 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:06 - Stop and go traffic in Meyers on US 50 EB between Forest Route 11n06c/Johnson Pass Rd/Meyers Rd and Hwy 89/Luther Pass Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Placerville on US 50 EB between Kyburz Ave and C St
1/11/2017 10:39:00 AM
US-50 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Meyers on US 50 WB between Upper Truckee Rd and Forest Route 11n06c/Johnson Pass Rd/Meyers Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Riverton on US 50 WB between Whitehall Bluffs Rd and Ice House Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:15 - Slow traffic in Douglas on US 50 WB between US 395/Carson St and Sugar Pine Cir
1/11/2017 10:35:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Douglas on US 50 EB between Hwy 28 and Kings Canyon Rd/Nfd 039 Rd/Natl Forest Develop Road 039 Rd
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Lake Tahoe on US 50 EB between Hwy 89/Luther Pass Rd and Kyburz Ave
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Sierra Nevada on US 50 EB between Alpine Ave and Forest Route 11n06/Echo Summit Rd/Johnson Pass Rd
1/11/2017 10:39:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Twin Bridges on US 50 EB between 41 Mile Stone Rd and Pyramid Creek (Twin Bridges)
1/11/2017 10:37:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Riverton on US 50 EB between Whitehall Bluffs Rd and Silver Fork Rd
1/11/2017 9:44:24 AM
Vanden Road - Closed in Vacaville on Vanden Road Both NB/SB between Leisure Town Road and Newcastle Drive
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between Meeks Bay Ave and Pine St, stopped traffic back to Meeks Bay Ave
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in El Dorado on Hwy 89 SB between Silvertip Dr and US 50/Lake Tahoe Blvd, stopped traffic back to Silvertip Dr
1/11/2017 10:23:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between Meeks Bay Ave and Pine St, stopped traffic back to Meeks Bay Ave
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:13 - Slow traffic in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between Hwy 88 (Markleeville) (North) and US 50/Lake Tahoe Blvd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between Silvertip Dr and Meeks Bay Ave
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in El Dorado on Hwy 89 SB between Pine St and Silvertip Dr
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in El Dorado on Hwy 89 NB between US 50/Lake Tahoe Blvd and Silvertip Dr, stopped traffic back to US 50/Lake Tahoe Blvd
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Lake Tahoe on US 50 EB between Hwy 89/Luther Pass Rd and Kyburz Ave
1/11/2017 9:27:58 AM
US-50 - Closed in Pollock Pines on US-50 EB between Sly Park Rd/Exit 60 and Meyers Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Riverton on US 50 WB between Whitehall Bluffs Rd and Ice House Rd
1/11/2017 10:39:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Twin Bridges on US 50 EB between 41 Mile Stone Rd and Pyramid Creek (Twin Bridges)
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Sierra Nevada on US 50 EB between Alpine Ave and Forest Route 11n06/Echo Summit Rd/Johnson Pass Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:06 - Stop and go traffic in Twin Bridges on US 50 EB between Pyramid Creek (Twin Bridges) and Alpine Ave
1/11/2017 10:37:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Riverton on US 50 EB between Whitehall Bluffs Rd and Silver Fork Rd
1/11/2017 10:39:00 AM
US-50 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Meyers on US 50 WB between Upper Truckee Rd and Forest Route 11n06c/Johnson Pass Rd/Meyers Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Stop and go traffic in Placerville on US 50 EB between Kyburz Ave and C St
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
US-50 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:06 - Stop and go traffic in Meyers on US 50 EB between Forest Route 11n06c/Johnson Pass Rd/Meyers Rd and Hwy 89/Luther Pass Rd
1/11/2017 9:27:58 AM
US-50 - Closed in Meyers on US-50 WB between Meyers Rd and Sly Park Rd/Exit 60
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Nevada on Hwy 89 NB between Hwy 28/Lake Blvd and Alder Creek Rd, stopped traffic back to Hwy 28/Lake Blvd
1/11/2017 10:39:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Placer on Hwy 89 SB between I 80 (Truckee) (North) and Hwy 28/Lake Blvd, stopped traffic back to I 80 (Truckee) (North)
1/11/2017 10:29:00 AM
CA-89 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Placer on Hwy 89 SB between I 80 (Truckee) (North) and Hwy 28/Lake Blvd, stopped traffic back to I 80 (Truckee) (North)
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
I-80 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Sierra Travel on I 80 WB between Hirschdale Rd and Nevada/Placer County Line, stopped traffic back to Hirschdale Rd
1/11/2017 10:37:00 AM
I-80 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Roseville on I 80 EB between Taylor Rd and CA-65
1/11/2017 9:27:58 AM
I-80 - Closed in Colfax on I 80 EB between Canyon Way/Placer Hills Rd and Californa/Nevada State Line
1/11/2017 10:23:00 AM
I-80 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Sierra Travel on I 80 WB between Hirschdale Rd and Nevada/Placer County Line, stopped traffic back to Hirschdale Rd
1/11/2017 10:32:24 AM
CA-99 - Stopped traffic - Estimated delay 00:40 - Flooding, caution in Elk Grove on Hwy 99 NB at Dillard Rd, stopped traffic back to TWIN Cities Rd
1/11/2017 10:32:24 AM
CA-99 - Stopped traffic - Estimated delay 00:40 - Flooding, caution in Elk Grove on Hwy 99 NB at Dillard Rd, stopped traffic back to TWIN Cities Rd
1/11/2017 10:40:44 AM
I-5 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:03 - Slow traffic in Sacramento on I 5 NB between Seamas Ave and US-50
1/11/2017 10:40:44 AM
I-80 - Wind advisory in Sacramento on I 80 Both EB/WB at Yolo Causeway
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
I-80 Bus - Stop and go traffic - Stop and go traffic in Sacramento on Cap City Freeway WB between CA-160 and Exposition Blvd (Cal Expo)
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
I-80 Bus - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Sacramento on Cap City Freeway WB between 15th St and 5th St
1/10/2017 1:15:28 PM
CA-89 - Closed for the winter in Mono on CA-89 Both NB/SB between US-395 and CA-4
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-395 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Mono on US-395 NB between CA-203/Minaret Rd and CA-182, stopped traffic back to CA-203/Minaret Rd
1/11/2017 10:39:00 AM
US-395 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Mono on US-395 SB between CA-182 and CA-167/Lundy Lake Rd, stopped traffic back to CA-182
1/11/2017 10:29:00 AM
US-395 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Mono on US-395 SB between CA-182 and CA-167/Lundy Lake Rd, stopped traffic back to CA-182
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
CA-12 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Lodi on CA-12 (Solano County) EB between Moore Rd and Lower Sacramento Rd
1/11/2017 10:41:00 AM
CA-4 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Stockton on CA-4 EB between Roberts Rd and I 5/Charter Way
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-4 - Slow traffic - Slow traffic in Stockton on CA-4 WB between I 5 and I 5/Charter Way
1/11/2017 10:37:00 AM
CA-160 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Antioch on Hwy 160 NB between 4 and Bridgehead Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-49 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:04 - Slow traffic in Angels Camp on Hwy 49 NB between CR-E5/Rawhide Rd (Sonora) and Red Hill Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-49 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Sutter Creek on Hwy 49 SB between Old CA-49/Orinda St and CA-104/Ridge Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
CA-99 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Yuba City on Hwy 99 (North Sac) NB between Franklin Rd and CA-20/Colusa Ave
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-395 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Carson City on US 395 NB between Hwy 206/Jacks Valley Rd/Sunridge Dr and US 50
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-395 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:02 - Slow traffic in Douglas on US 395 SB between Koontz Ln and Hwy 206/Jacks Valley Rd/Sunridge Dr
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-395 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:06 - Slow traffic in Douglas on US 395 SB between Waterloo Ln and Palomino Ln
1/11/2017 10:35:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Slow traffic in Douglas on US 50 EB between Hwy 28 and Kings Canyon Rd/Nfd 039 Rd/Natl Forest Develop Road 039 Rd
1/11/2017 10:43:00 AM
US-50 - Slow traffic - Estimated delay 00:15 - Slow traffic in Douglas on US 50 WB between US 395/Carson St and Sugar Pine Cir
1/11/2017 9:15:58 AM
Sierra road conditions in Sierra Travel Conditions
1/11/2017 10:29:34 AM
Flooding in Benicia
1/11/2017 10:29:02 AM
Allison Dr - Closed in Solano on Allison Dr SB between Browns Valley Pkwy and East Monte Vista Avenue
1/11/2017 9:44:24 AM
Tulare Drive - Closed in Vacaville on Tulare Drive Both NB/SB between Brookdale Drive and Beelard Drive
1/11/2017 9:44:24 AM
Vanden Road - Closed in Vacaville on Vanden Road Both NB/SB between Leisure Town Road and Newcastle Drive
1/11/2017 10:25:00 AM
CA-108 - Stopped traffic - Closed in Tuolumne on CA-108 WB between Alpine--Tuolumne County Border and Pinecrest Lake Rd, stopped traffic back to Alpine--Tuolumne County Border
1/11/2017 5:30:00 AM
CA-108 - Closed for the winter in Strawberry on Hwy 108 Both EB/WB between Herring Creek Lane and US 395
1/10/2017 1:13:59 PM
CA-4 - Closed for the winter in Bear Valley on CA-4 Both EB/WB between SR 207 and CA 89
1/11/2017 9:27:58 AM
I-80 - Closed in Sierra Travel Conditions on I 80 WB between Californa/Nevada State Line and Canyon Way/Placer Hills Rd