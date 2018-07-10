DIXON (CBS13) – Some residents are planning to protest the Dixon’s vice mayor during a council meeting Tuesday night.

Ted Hickman recently wrote an editorial using homophobic slurs and calling for “straight pride month.”

In the article, published in an independent local newspaper and on his personal website, Hickman referred to gay men as faries (sic).

An online petition to remove Hickman from office has gained traction and now has more than 20,000 signatures.

Hickman has declined to give a comment to CBS13 about the situation.