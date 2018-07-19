  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings will open the preseason schedule with three games on the road against Pacific Division opponents.

The NBA announced the preseason schedule for all teams today.

The Kings will play two of their six games at home, including an October 8 game against the Israeli team Maccabi Haifa. It’s the third time in four seasons the two squads have played each other.

READ ALSO: Bobby Jackson Added To Sacramento Kings Staff

Sacramento also faces Utah at the Golden 1 Center on October 11.

Both home games tipoff at 7 pm.

  • Monday, October 1 @ Phoenix Suns
  • Thursday, October 4 @ Los Angeles Lakers
  • Friday, October 5 @ Golden State Warriors
  • Monday, October 8 vs. Maccabi Haifa
  • Thursday, October 11 vs. Utah Jazz
  • Friday, October 12 @ Portland Trail Blazers

The NBA regular season schedule hasn’t been released yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s