SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings will open the preseason schedule with three games on the road against Pacific Division opponents.

The NBA announced the preseason schedule for all teams today.

The Kings will play two of their six games at home, including an October 8 game against the Israeli team Maccabi Haifa. It’s the third time in four seasons the two squads have played each other.

Sacramento also faces Utah at the Golden 1 Center on October 11.

Both home games tipoff at 7 pm.

Monday, October 1 @ Phoenix Suns

Thursday, October 4 @ Los Angeles Lakers

Friday, October 5 @ Golden State Warriors

Monday, October 8 vs. Maccabi Haifa

Thursday, October 11 vs. Utah Jazz

Friday, October 12 @ Portland Trail Blazers

The NBA regular season schedule hasn’t been released yet.