SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Oak Park Brewing Company in Sacramento will be closing its doors for good on Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must say goodbye. Oak Park Brewing Co. will close it’s doors for the last time Sunday night,” the business posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

The closure comes a couple months after the business was temporarily shut down for a failed health inspection.

Sacramento County health inspectors found dozens of cockroaches, dead rodents and mice droppings on multiple visits. The brewery was then closed for a weekend in May due to the violations; it reopened several days later.

Oak Park Brewing Company did not give a reason why it would be closing.

“Until then come help us drain these serving tanks and kegs,” the business posted on Facebook.

The brewery has served beers on Broadway since 2014.

Only cash will be accepted during the brewery’s last few business days.

