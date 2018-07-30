SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fewer people attended the California State Fair this year than in years past.

575,250 visited the 17-day Fair, which ran from July 13-29. That figure is approximately 11% lower than the 2017 total.

California State Fair Attendance:

2017- 636,628

2016- 673,237

2015- 787,833

2014- 750,000+

2013- 697,045

2012- 693,034

A news release sent from the Fair blames the drop in attendance on the extreme heat for 9 of the 17 days, although 2017 saw 8 days of 100 degree-plus temperatures.

According the the preliminary 2018 Fair stats, fairgoers spent approximately $8.5 million on food and drink- flat from last year.

The daily attendance at Cal Expo ranged from 20,000 to 60,000 people.

Fairgoers donated nearly 29,000 pounds of food to help feed hungry families served by the Elk Grove Food Bank. The food donations happened on the Mondays of the Fair.

The California State Fair used to be held in August, but that was changed in 2010 due to the number of school districts that start school in early- to mid-August.

In 2006, more than 941,000 people attended the State Fair. In 2001, more than 1.04 million people visited during the 18-day run. The Fair length was shortened to 17 days in 2013.