SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Trump supporter claims he was attacked by the lead singer of a punk rock band when he jeered the frontman’s political statements.

Tim Hildebrand of Galt says the attack happened at a Social Distortion concert at the Ace of Spades in Midtown. Hildebrand says he grew up listening to the band’s music and was excited to attend one of their shows, but never thought he’d leave bloody and bruised at the hands of a famous musician.

Cellphone video taken at the concert captures the moment the Social Distortion fan says he was beaten up by the band’s frontman, 56-year-old Mike Ness.

RELATED: Police Investigating After Social Distortion Frontman Mike Ness Fights Heckler At Sacramento Venue

“I wasn’t able to defend myself because people in the crowd were holding me back,” he said.

Hildebrand says he the singer gave him two black eyes, a busted lip, a concussion and almost knocked out one of his teeth. The chaos broke out at a concert on July 17, but before things turned physical, Hildebrand says the show turned political.

“I pretty much said I paid for your music, not your politics.”

Hildebrand says the singer started badmouthing President Trump and America and the Republican farmer from Galt didn’t like it.

“I stood pretty much with my silent protest with my middle finger up for the next two songs.”

Ness didn’t like that and in the video, you can see him motion Hildebrand to the stage, where the singer spits in his face. Hildebrand says the two were yelling at each other when Ness lunged toward him.

“Takes his guitar off, jumps off the stage and proceeds to punch me multiple times in the head.”

Hildebrand says he was dragged out of the venue by security and filed a police report with officers who were standing outside. He plans to press charges.

“Someone that has the status that he does shouldn’t get away with assaulting someone.”

“It was a little bit excessive,” said Social Distortion fan James Mauldin.

Mauldin says while Ness acted unprofessionally, music fans should understand controversy is part of the punk rock culture.

“If you’re that into politics, don’t put yourself in a situation where it could become a problem for you,” said Mauldin.

Attacked in the middle of a show by the very person he paid to see. Hildebrand now wants the popular punk rock singer to pay for his actions.

“If he wants to have a talk someday, man to man, I would love that but he would have to not be a child about it.”

Sacramento Police say they are aware of the incident and say it is under investigation. CBS13 reached out to the band’s manager who said the band has no comment.