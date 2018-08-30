  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several vehicles were disabled due to a pothole along Interstate 5 Thursday morning.

The scene is just south of the Richards Boulevard exit on the northbound side of the freeway.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported a little before 6 a.m.

At least 20 cars have pulled over to the shoulder, but it’s unclear how many are due to flat tires.

The incident is along the same stretch of freeway where a large chunk of roadway broke away earlier in August. Several cars were damaged by the chunk or had their tires flattened by the resulting pothole.

CHP also said they dealt with a similar incident along the same stretch of freeway on Wednesday.

One lane of the freeway is blocked due to Thursday’s incident; expect traffic to be slow in the area through the morning commute.

 

