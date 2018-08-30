STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton teen who authorities believe ran away with her wrestling coach has been found safe.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old, Alexus, was found safe in Stockton thanks to an anonymous tip.

Deputies say the coach, 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya, has been taken into custody.

The teen is now home with her parents.

Police said she may have been involved in more than just a teacher-student relationship with Maglaya when they went missing about a week ago.

Her family released a statement through the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday pleading for anyone who knows anything to report it to authorities.