STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton teen who authorities believe ran away with her wrestling coach has been found safe.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old, Alexus, was found safe in Stockton thanks to an anonymous tip.
Deputies say the coach, 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya, has been taken into custody.
The teen is now home with her parents.
Police said she may have been involved in more than just a teacher-student relationship with Maglaya when they went missing about a week ago.
Her family released a statement through the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday pleading for anyone who knows anything to report it to authorities.