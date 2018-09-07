MODESTO (CBS13) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of groping a woman in Modesto.

The incident happened on Aug. 31 near Merle and Oakdale roads. A woman reported that day that she was walking alone in the area when a man walked up and grabbed her breasts. The man then ran off.

Friday, Modesto police announced that 27-year-old Victor Vasquez had been arrested in connecting to the groping incident. Vasquez was booked into Stanislaus County Jail and is facing a sexual battery charge.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance footage of a red pickup truck believed to be linked to the incident. Investigators were also looking into whether a similar incident in the area from June was connected, but it now appears to be unrelated, police say.