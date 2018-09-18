SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – CBS13 wants you to Ask Us about things you notice in your neighborhood and you’d like to get answered.

“I live near Mather Field and Folsom Blvd. and have noticed we are getting a great deal of air traffic lately. This morning alone, we had at least three planes fly over heading east. Is this our new normal or is there some other reason for us being in a flight pattern.”

We brought Deborah’s question to the Sacramento County Department of Airports. CBS13 was told viewers should visit the Noise Comment or Question page in order to get specific information about flight patterns.

