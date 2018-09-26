  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lodi

LODI (CBS13) – Authorities say an arrest has been made in the murder of Lodi doctor Thomas Shock.

Lodi police say Robert Elmo Lee, a 79-year-old Lodi resident, Christopher Anthony Costello, 26, and Mallory Stewart, 27, have been arrested in connection to the case.

From left: Robert Elmo Lee, Christopher Anthony Costello and Mallory Stewart.

From left: Robert Elmo Lee, Christopher Anthony Costello and Mallory Stewart.

Lee and Costello are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and soliciting to commit murder. The two were arrested on Tuesday.

Stewart, who was arrested late Wednesday morning, is facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both Costello and Stewart are said to be Sacramento residents.

No other details about the investigation, including what led up to Dr. Shock being killed, have been released by detectives at this point.

Dr. Shock was found gunned down in his Lodi home in early August. He was a retired podiatrist who neighbors described as a pillar of the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s