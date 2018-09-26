LODI (CBS13) – Authorities say an arrest has been made in the murder of Lodi doctor Thomas Shock.

Lodi police say Robert Elmo Lee, a 79-year-old Lodi resident, Christopher Anthony Costello, 26, and Mallory Stewart, 27, have been arrested in connection to the case.

Lee and Costello are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and soliciting to commit murder. The two were arrested on Tuesday.

Stewart, who was arrested late Wednesday morning, is facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both Costello and Stewart are said to be Sacramento residents.

No other details about the investigation, including what led up to Dr. Shock being killed, have been released by detectives at this point.

Dr. Shock was found gunned down in his Lodi home in early August. He was a retired podiatrist who neighbors described as a pillar of the community.