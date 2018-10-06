SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are continuing to investigate a drive-by shooting and car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Sacramento.

CHP said that just before 4 a.m. Saturday a Toyota was driving southbound on Highway 99, just north of 12th Avenue. An unknown vehicle drove alongside the passenger side of the Toyota and began shooting at the Toyota and its four occupants for unknown reasons.

The driver of the Toyota reportedly ducked to avoid the gunfire which caused it to swerve, hit a concrete retaining wall, and overturned.

According to CHP, the four occupants were able to climb out of the upsidedown Toyota and the suspect vehicle fled southbound on Highway 99. The driver did not suffer any injuries and stayed at the scene. The three passengers left the scene and CHP did not know the extent of their injuries.

After the Toyota came to a stop in the roadway, the driver of a Nissan struck the Toyota, causing it to spin. CHP said the spinning Toyota was then struck by a Honda that was passing to the left.

Once the collision scene had been stabilized, CHP said two more vehicles entered the scene. The two vehicles swerved to avoid the vehicles in the crash and debris and ended up colliding with each other. The occupants of the two vehicles were not injured.

CHP said the two occupants in the Nissan were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash.

The incident also closed down southbound lanes of 99 from Highway 50 to 12th Avenue for approximately six hours.

Officials have not yet located the suspect vehicle.

The CHP South Sacramento Area is seeking the assistance of the public to locate and identify the suspect vehicle and its occupants. If you can provide information regarding this incident please call the CHP Communication Center at (916) 861-1300.