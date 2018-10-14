ACAMPO (CBS13) — A woman has died after skydiving at the Lodi Parachute Center, according to the center. The incident happened Sunday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the coroner’s office is investigating the skydiving death near Acampo.

The center is waiting for more details from investigators. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the skydiver was killed when her parachute failed to deploy during her jump. The agency also said the skydiver was using her own equipment.

Public affairs manager for the FAA Ian Gregor said the FAA will investigate the incident. Gregor said the agency’s skydiving accident investigations typically are limited to determining whether the parachute was properly packed by the appropriate person.

The center has a history of troubles and was recently served a search warrant by the FBI. Authorities did not say why they’re searching the business, which has been accused of lax training and various safety and maintenance violations.

