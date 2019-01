SACRAMENTO STATE (CBS13) — A friendly rivalry was renewed today at Sac State as the annual Pig Bowl was played between local firefighters and law enforcement.

This has been a Sacramento tradition for 45 years now.

The game benefits various charities, schools, and non-profit organizations across the region.

The law enforcement team scored a touchdown in the final minute to win the game 22-to-18.