



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Interstate 80 remains closed after the cold storm that also brought some low snow to Northern California.

Many communities in the foothills – including some dustings under the 1000’ level – woke up to snow Tuesday morning.

Placerville, at 1867’ elevation, was a picturesque winter wonderland scene after the storm.

Diamond Springs, at 1722’ elevation, was also coated in fresh snow.

Shingle Springs, at 1421’ elevation, was cold and snowy.

Auburn, at 1227’ elevation, saw enough snow that drivers will have to clear off their cars in the morning.

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for elevations above 1500’ until 4 p.m. Tuesday. About 3-7 feet of snow is expected.

Many schools and districts, including some in the foothills, have declared a snow day and canceled classes for Tuesday. Head here for a full list of the schools closed.

I-80 is closed from Applegate to the Nevada state line. Caltrans officials said Tuesday morning that crews still have a lot of snow removal to do. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.