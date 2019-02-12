



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Animal shelters in California may start waiving adoption fees for all Veterans.

Senate Bill 245 would ban public shelters from charging fees for dogs, cats, or other animals if the person adopting the pet has a valid ID or Driver’s License with the word “Veteran” printed on it. In order to qualify for that license or ID a person must apply and verify his or her veteran’s status, plus pay a fee.

Adoption fees vary based on the shelter. The Sacramento SPCA charges $110 for dogs, $160 for puppies under 7 months, $45 for cats, and $85 for kittens under 7 months. At Front Street Animal Shelter it costs $85 to adopt a dog, $100 to adopt a puppy, $5 to adopt a cat, and $65 to adopt a kitten.