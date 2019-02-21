  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California DMV


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles currently does not allow drivers to use credit cards to pay fees, but that could change starting next July.

Assembly Bill 867 would require the DMV to accept credit cards starting July 1, 2020. The bill introduction comes after Governor Gavin Newsom called out the DMV for some of its practices, including its inability to allow people to pay with plastic.

READ ALSO: Selling Appointments At the DMV May Soon Be Illegal

AB 867 would also require the DMV to offer payment plans for registration renewal. Those plans would include monthly, bimonthly, and semiannual installment payments.

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has called for a sweeping change to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), calling the organization “chronically mismanaged.” He’s creating a task force to address several issues, including long wait times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s