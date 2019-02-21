



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles currently does not allow drivers to use credit cards to pay fees, but that could change starting next July.

Assembly Bill 867 would require the DMV to accept credit cards starting July 1, 2020. The bill introduction comes after Governor Gavin Newsom called out the DMV for some of its practices, including its inability to allow people to pay with plastic.

AB 867 would also require the DMV to offer payment plans for registration renewal. Those plans would include monthly, bimonthly, and semiannual installment payments.

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has called for a sweeping change to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), calling the organization “chronically mismanaged.” He’s creating a task force to address several issues, including long wait times.