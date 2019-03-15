Filed Under:Fair Oaks News, little league, Orangevale News, Phoenix Park
(credit: Fair Oaks/Orangevale Little League)


FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Vandals have broken into the Fair Oaks/Orangevale Little League ballpark twice in two days, right before Opening Day.

(credit: Fair Oaks/Orangevale Little League)

The Little League said their back room was broken into and thieves stole all of their speaker equipment, breaking the door Wednesday afternoon at Pheonix Park.

When two board members went to replace the door Thursday evening around 9 p.m., they found vandals broken into the snack bar as well.

The Little League is asking parents to show up extra early before Opening Day Saturday to prepare for the festivities. They are worried more vandalism will occur overnight Friday.

 

