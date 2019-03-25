



LOOMIS (CBS13) – Placer County sheriff k-9 officer Eros will be honored on Monday on the California State Assembly floor.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley will honor Eros for his heroic efforts to apprehend a gunman who engaged in a shootout with local law enforcement.

Back on Jan. 15, Eros was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle with a suspect who had killed an elderly woman and injured a father of six. Eros had a bullet enter his hip bone and he had to be rushed to surgery.

Eros was already back on patrol earlier in March.