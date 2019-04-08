



LINCOLN (CBS13) – Thunder Valley is hiring more than 150 people for the summer season in a variety of positions, including concert security , bartenders, and pool attendants.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort will hold a job fair on-site on Tuesday, April 9 from 3 pm-7 pm and will conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Candidates must:

Be at least 18 (21 for beverage servers, bartenders, Summer Concert Series Officers)

Pass a drug and background check

Able to work weekends and holidays

Apply online beforehand

Those hired full-time will qualify for benefits, including medical, dental, vision, and vacation. Employees also get free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, and discounts for the spa, gift shop, restaurants, and select concerts.