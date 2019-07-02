ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Sacramento region Dutch Bros coffee shops raised tens of thousands of dollars for Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s memorial fund.
Dutch Bros locations around the area donated $1 from every drink sold on Wednesday of last week towards the fallen officer’s fund.
Tuesday, the drive-thru coffee chain announced that a total of $64,441 was raised for Officer O’Sullivan’s fund.
Officer O’Sullivan was shot and killed while on duty with the Sacramento Police Department in June. She was 26 years old and had only recently graduated from the academy.
Thousands gathered at Bayside Church’s Adventure Campus in Roseville on Thursday for O’Sullivan’s memorial service.
Last year, Dutch Bros locations raised $62,647 for the memorial fund for fallen Sacramento County Deputy Mark Stasyuk.