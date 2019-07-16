



— The Rancho Murieta Association’s Board of Directors is considering banning political signs at future Fourth of July parades following complaints of some parade-goers displaying the Trump 2020 flags at this year’s parade.

Rancho Murieta mother Elizabeth Wilder says her daughter was targeted for displaying Trump’s name during the parade.

“She was booed in the parade for having that flag,” Wilder said.

Wilder says she is fighting for first amendment rights after her daughter rode in the Rancho Murieta Fourth of July parade and proudly displayed President Trump’s name on her go-cart.

“Considering that it was the Fourth of July, and we were celebrating liberty, my daughter chose to fly the flag with the president’s name on it,” Wilder said.

Wilder’s daughter wasn’t alone. There were other sporting tributes to Trump as well.

After receiving several complaints about the Trump signs from some homeowners inside this private community, the homeowner association board is now considering changing rules for all political sign displays and possibly banning them altogether at next year’s Fourth of July parade.

“I don’t care where you live, you still have the right to freedom of speech,” Rancho Murieta resident Nancy Martin said.

The discussion of limiting political signs at the parade is drawing pushback inside this gated community.

“It’s freedom of speech, and why certain people think that because we live inside this bubble they get to judge what people are going to wear, do, say, or act—just baffles my mind,” Rancho Murieta resident Teena Ammer said.

Rancho Murieta Association GM Greg Vorster released a statement following the board meeting reading:

“The board of directors felt it was prudent to let the compliance committee review the political sign rules and bring it back for a recommendation.”

Vorster said existing HOA rules at Rancho Murieta allow political signs on residential property — not in commonplace areas —during election season only.

A spirited Rancho Murieta Independence Day parade. Now this gated community is suddenly in a clash over patriotism and politics, and free speech.

The board voted to revisit possible parade rule changes in their August meeting.