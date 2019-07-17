Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a beloved Lodi doctor last year.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a beloved Lodi doctor last year.
Raymond Austin Jacquett, 26, was convicted for his part in the murder of Dr. Thomas Shock in Lodi. Dr. Shock was killed in the doorway of his Lodi home on Aug. 1, 2018.
Three other suspects, Robert E. Lee, Mallory Stewart, and Christopher Costello, were arrested in connection to the murder and remain set for trial.
READ MORE: Murder Suspect’s Wife At Center Of Complaint Against Slain Lodi Doctor
ALSO: Beloved Lodi Doctor Murdered At His Home
Jacquett is due back in court on September 30 for sentencing.
Because the other three defendants are awaiting trial, the District Attorney’s office did not comment on the case.
You must log in to post a comment.