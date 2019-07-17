Filed Under:Lodi, Thomas Shock


SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a beloved Lodi doctor last year.

Raymond Austin Jacquett, 26, was convicted for his part in the murder of Dr. Thomas Shock in Lodi. Dr. Shock was killed in the doorway of his Lodi home on Aug. 1, 2018.

From left: Robert Elmo Lee, Christopher Anthony Costello, Mallory Stewart, and Raymond Jacquett.

Three other suspects, Robert E. Lee, Mallory Stewart, and Christopher Costello, were arrested in connection to the murder and remain set for trial.

Jacquett is due back in court on September 30 for sentencing.

Because the other three defendants are awaiting trial, the District Attorney’s office did not comment on the case.

