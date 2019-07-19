Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — A man suffered a sinus fracture after getting shot in the face with a BB gun by his neighbor Wednesday morning, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident happened on Columbia River Drive in Sonora. Deputies said 62-year-old Ronald Easton shot at his neighbor twice, striking him once above his eye.
Easton admitted the pair had conflicts in the past and that he shot his neighbor.
Medical personnel took the victim to Adventist Health for treatment of his sinus fracture.
Easton was arrested at the scene and taken to the Tuolumne County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
